Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 696,333 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 696,333 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of XPO worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 159.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Vertical Research raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

XPO stock opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

