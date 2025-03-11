Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 149,498 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,498 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $88,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after buying an additional 282,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,256. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,309 shares of company stock worth $10,911,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

