Channing Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $61,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.