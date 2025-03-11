Channing Capital Management LLC Has $50.11 Million Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Veeco Instruments worth $50,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 631,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Benchmark cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

VECO stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

