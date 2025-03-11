Channing Capital Management LLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Crane worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.82 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.