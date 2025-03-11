Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 238,676 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,676 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial makes up about 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Gates Industrial worth $85,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

