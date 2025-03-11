Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets
In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cboe Global Markets Price Performance
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.
Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
