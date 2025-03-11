CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $468,240.50 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CBIZ Stock Down 3.4 %

CBIZ stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 457,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,383,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

