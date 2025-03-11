Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CAT opened at $344.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.
Several research firms have commented on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.
In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
