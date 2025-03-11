Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.71. The company had a trading volume of 550,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,054. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $290.00 and a 12-month high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.18.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

