Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

NYSE COF opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.92. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,159,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

