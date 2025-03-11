Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771,836 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 3.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Capital One Financial worth $1,099,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

