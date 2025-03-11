Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

