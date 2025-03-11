Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Stake Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,943,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 313,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 301,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,472,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,509,000.

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

