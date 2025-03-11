Candriam S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,983,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after purchasing an additional 748,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 33.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 254,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $504,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,033.24. This represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

