Candriam S.C.A. Invests $366,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

