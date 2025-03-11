Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 10,557 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. This represents a 38.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 584,719 shares of company stock worth $4,958,301. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

