Candriam S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 3,852 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $151.72 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

