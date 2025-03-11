Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 233535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on GOOS
Canada Goose Stock Performance
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Canada Goose
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,595,000 after buying an additional 1,667,750 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 128,133 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $12,251,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
