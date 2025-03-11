Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 233535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $888.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,595,000 after buying an additional 1,667,750 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 128,133 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $12,251,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

