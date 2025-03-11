Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.19.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $121.85 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 547.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

