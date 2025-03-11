Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

