Callan Family Office LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,637 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Archrock Trading Down 3.9 %

AROC opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

