Callan Family Office LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Ariston Services Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

