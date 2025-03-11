Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 923 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.
MicroStrategy Trading Down 16.7 %
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $239.27 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.42.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
