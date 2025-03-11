Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 923 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 16.7 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $239.27 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.