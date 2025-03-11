Callan Family Office LLC Invests $334,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of R. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ryder System by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $147.79 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

