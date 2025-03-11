Callan Family Office LLC Invests $307,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.