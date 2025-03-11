Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 945 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BURL opened at $232.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.56. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

