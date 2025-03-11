Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 950,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,327,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,666,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This trade represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,703 shares of company stock worth $17,349,106 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $282.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.