Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DoorDash by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

