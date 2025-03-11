Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 27th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:RA opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
