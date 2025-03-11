Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

