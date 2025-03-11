Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $40.53

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.