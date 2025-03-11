Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $16.75

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of FOLD opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
