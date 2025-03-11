Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $16.75

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 458,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after buying an additional 4,497,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 187,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

