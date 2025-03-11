Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $867.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

