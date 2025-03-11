Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Insider Transactions at Brilliant Earth Group

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at $556,993.50. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 84.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

