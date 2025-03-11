Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,651,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 120,121 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 225,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

