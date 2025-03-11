Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.6% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 4.3 %

ADI stock opened at $216.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

