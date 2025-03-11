Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $62,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

EPD stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

