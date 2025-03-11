Briaud Financial Planning Inc Increases Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after buying an additional 1,981,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,423,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,754,000 after buying an additional 1,411,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,416,000 after buying an additional 1,408,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,444,000 after buying an additional 1,354,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.