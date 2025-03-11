Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 347.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $43,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE BYD opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $49,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,339.36. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,208,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

