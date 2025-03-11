Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $108.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

