BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,877 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 204.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

