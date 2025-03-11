BK Technologies (BKTI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect BK Technologies to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 3,882.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

