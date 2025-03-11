Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Head to Head Analysis

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -18.27% -13.47% -7.24% Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39%

Risk and Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 11 1 3.08 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.18, indicating a potential upside of 111.61%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Cosmos Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $349.78 million 3.20 -$56.66 million ($3.70) -2.71 Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.74 -$77.34 million N/A N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Cosmos Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.