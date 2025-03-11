Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – March 8th

AbbVie, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veeva Systems, Moderna, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Cencora are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in the research, development, and commercialization of biological and medical technologies, including innovative treatments, drugs, and diagnostic tools. These stocks often exhibit high volatility due to factors like regulatory risks, research breakthroughs, and clinical trial outcomes, but they can offer significant growth potential if their innovations succeed in the marketplace. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.55. 6,800,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,956. The stock has a market cap of $378.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.59. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $215.66.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.35. 5,937,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a 1 year low of $196.80 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $531.74. 1,798,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of VEEV traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.10. 2,626,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.03. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,290,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,394. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,157. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of -221.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

COR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,899. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

