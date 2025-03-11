BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.90. BingEx shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 847 shares.

BingEx Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of BingEx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BingEx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BingEx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BingEx Company Profile

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

Featured Stories

