BILL (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.91 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 577245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4,467.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.