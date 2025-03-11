Best Financial Stocks To Watch Today – March 11th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Robinhood Markets, Fiserv, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services such as banking, insurance, investment management, and other related activities. These stocks tend to reflect the economic and regulatory environment, as their performance is closely tied to interest rates, credit conditions, and overall market cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 50,949,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,657,648. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $639.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. 32,462,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,933,516. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.34.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,038,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,258,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

