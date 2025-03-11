Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,357 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 2.2% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.35% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $228,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,131,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.33, for a total transaction of $633,810.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,469.53. This trade represents a 31.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $159,593.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,163.67. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,423 shares of company stock worth $1,239,780. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

