Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,428 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Bausch + Lomb worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

BLCO opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

